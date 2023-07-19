BROOKLYN, Iowa — Tuesday was a sad day to remember in Brooklyn. Five years ago, Mollie Tibbetts went out for a run, and never came back. She was found murdered, and left in a cornfield. Christian Rivera was convicted of her murder and is now serving a life sentence. While that chapter has ended, the story of Mollie’s life is still being told.

Mollie’s cousin, Morgan Collum was approached about doing something to mark this sad anniversary.

“It’s not a race. We just enjoy being together and honoring Molly. Thank you for being here from the bottom of my heart and my families heart you guys are amazing. Thank you,” said Collum before the event began.

“There’s a woman here in town who reached out to me about having a one mile walk tonight in honor of Molly, just to kind of commemorate the five year anniversary,” said Collum. “I thought that was a wonderful idea. We opened it up to the community because you know a lot of times, tragedy strikes you think of a family, sometimes people forget is that when you are from a small town like Brooklyn, that this affects more than just the family, it was the community.”

The walk drew people from Brooklyn and surrounding areas. Many wore T-shirts with Mollie’s name on it. Many had a personal connection to Mollie. For many the wounds of what happened here are still fresh.

“I think a lot of them still feel like it just happened yesterday, she was such a big part of this community,” said Theresa Slaymaker, of Brooklyn. “She hung out with my sons, she used to come to my house and play cards, she’ll always be in our hearts.”

Collum mentioned that she knew many who wanted to be at the BGM High School for the event, could not make it.

“I have had some people reach out on social media and say that they aren’t able to make it because they live in another state or something like that,” said Collum. “If people do still want to do a mile today and honor for her, you can walk it you, can skip, hop, whatever you want to do, do it with your dog do with your friend.”