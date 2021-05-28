Brooklyn residents try to find closure as trial for Mollie Tibbetts’ murder nears its end

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The trial for the death of Mollie Tibbetts is in the final stages, but the pain is still present in the town where it all happened.

Brooklyn is filled with signs of support for Tibbetts and her family. Teal ribbons line the streets in her memory, while a large sign in the center of town simply says: ‘We Remember.”

Angie Thompson, a Brooklyn resident and a friend of the Tibbetts family, said the trial has been hard on everyone in town.

“It’s just tough knowing what she went through,” Thompson said. “Before the jury’s deliberation, I texted her mom, ‘Hugs, thoughts, and prayers.’ She texted back and said thank you.”

Thompson has also taped a sign that says “Prayers 4 Mollie” to the back of her van.

“It’s my way of dealing with it all,” Thompson said. “It’s to let people know that Mollie is still with us, and I want them to know that I’m praying for her.”

The jury ended Thursday still deciding whether or not Cristhian Bahena Rivera is responsible for Tibbetts’ death. Thompson said their ultimate decision will not erase the grief the town still feels after the incident.

“No outcome is going to be amazing,” Thompson said. “No matter what the verdict is, we won’t have Mollie, but she’s our angel. She’s definitely been in peoples’ lives.”