Broken elevator has disabled aparment resident sleeping in the lobby

FORT DODGE, Iowa — At Heartland Senior Housing some residents are having a hard time getting to their apartments, or getting out of their apartments. A broken elevator means some who are in wheel chairs or have difficulty walking have had to sleep in the lobby. Others are stuck in their apartments and one person even spent $600 to stay in a motel for a week because there was no access to her apartment.

“Weeks at a time sometimes it breaks down,” said Kirk Wagner, who has lived at Heartland for three years. “Either stranded in my room, or down in the lobby which this last time I got to go in the lobby with no restroom.

Wagner said Heartland locks the lobby restrooms at night so he has to go to the nearby Law Enforcement Center to use the restroom.

“Crawled up eight floors about broke my skull ,” said Wagner after he pulled himself up eight floors one time. “Its dangerous, a lot of steps but after an hour and a half I made it up there.”

Other residents contacted WHO 13 regarding a lack of access due to mobility issues. Also the elevator had been broken numerous times. The facility is in the former Sears Store downtown on Central Avenue. It was renovated around seven years ago.

The Cohen Esry Company is the owner of Heartland. They sent a statement on the situation with the elevator:

“Management is aware of the elevator situation at Heartland Senior. The elevator contractor has ordered the necessary part for the repair. Due to supply chain issues that are plaguing all sectors of business due to COVID, there is a delay in getting parts for virtually any repair. The current part needed for the elevator is scheduled to arrive tomorrow and it will be immediately installed.”