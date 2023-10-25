SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after apparently suffering a head injury on Monday night in Minneapolis. Purdy was able to play the full game, but threw two uncharacteristic interceptions in the 4th quarter to seal a 49ers loss. Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the concussion diagnosis on Wednesday. A video of Purdy taking a blow to the head while lying on top of a pile following a QB sneak was being circulated on Twitter on Wednesday.

Purdy has taken the NFL by storm since being taken with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft – earning him the annual distinction of Mr. Irrelevant. However, Purdy proved the title a misnomer when injuries pushed him into the 49ers’ starting lineup midway through last season. Purdy would go undefeated through the rest of the regular season and lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship game where he went down with an elbow injury that required off-season Tommy John surgery. Purdy was able to return to the 49ers’ lineup for Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Purdy was held out of practice on Wednesday. There is no timetable announced for his return. The 49ers are 5-2 on the season. Purdy’s backup is Sam Darnold, the third-overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.