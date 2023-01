DES MOINES, IOWA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy – aka Mr. Irrelevant – has his San Francisco 49ers on the doorstep of the Super Bowl. Purdy has gone from the last pick of the last round of the NFL draft out of Iowa State to one game away from a trip to Arizona and a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

Purdy left Ames with plenty of fans, but his latest heroics have that fanbase growing more each week. Roger Riley reports.