Broadway is coming back to Des Moines Performing Arts

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fans of Broadway can get excited again for the return of spectacular shows to the Des Moines Civic Center – including smash-hit Hamilton and 2018 Tony winner for Best Musical — The Band’s Visit.

Thursday morning, Des Moines Performing Arts announced the return of the Willis Broadway Series. It starts off with The Band’s Visit running October 12-17.

The announcement includes shows from the previous season that had to be re-dated because of the pandemic.

They are:

The Band’s Visit, October 12-17, 2021

Bernadette Peters in Concert, April 30, 2022

Riverdance – The 25th Anniversary Show, June 10-12 2022

My Fair Lady, August 2-7, 2022

The current Willis Broadway Series includes:

Tootsie, February 8-13, 2022

Rent, March 11-12, 2022

Hadestown, March 22-27, 2022

Hamilton, May 17 – June 5, 2022

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, August 23-28, 2022

Cats, January 3-8, 2023

1776, March 14-19, 2023

“We are so pleased that even with the uncertainty of the past fourteen months, over 10,500 season ticket holders to our Willis Broadway Series remained committed to us and that we can now share with them when Broadway will return to the Civic Center. While our remaining season ticket holders can still renew their seats, we are very pleased to now offer new season ticket packages on sale today that include the triumphant return of Hamilton to Des Moines, as well the hit shows Hadestown and To Kill a Mockingbird, direct from Broadway,” said DMPA President and CEO, Jeff Chelesvig.

Season tickets can be bought or renewed at DMPA.org, at the Civic Center Ticket Officer, or over the phone at (515) 246-2300.

Single tickets are not yet available.