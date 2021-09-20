Broadlawns to open new medical clinic in Drake neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center and Drake University are partnering to open a new community clinic in the Drake neighborhood of Des Moines.

Drake University announced Monday it is entering a long-term lease agreement with Broadlawns Medical Center to build a clinic on a Drake-owned property at 29th Street and University Avenue. The clinic will be open to the public and Drake students and employees.

The 12,000-square-foot clinic will provide family medicine, urgent care, mental health and a rotation of specialties. Patients will be able to schedule routine visits such as wellness exams and vaccinations and be seen for non-emergent, acute illnesses and injuries.

Construction is expected to begin next May and be completed in August 2023.

Lori Calhoun, president of the Drake Neighborhood Association, said the new Broadlawns clinic will help fill the need for improved access to health care in the area.

“According to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, the Drake neighborhood is part of the only medically underserved area in Polk County,” Calhoun said. “This is why we are so excited to welcome Broadlawns Medical Center to the neighborhood.”

Drake University President Marty Martin said the new clinic will also increase the medical services readily available to Drake students.

Drake students currently get medical treatment and services through Broadlawns Medical Center at the American Republic Student Health Center on campus. The new Broadlawns clinic will replace that facility, which will be converted to another use, according to Drake University.