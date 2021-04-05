Bridge Repair Project to Cause Ramp Closures at Highway 30 Interchange in Ames

AMES, Iowa — A bridge repair project on the northbound and southbound Interstate 35 bridges over U.S. Highway 30 in Ames will cause ramp closures through November.

The ramp closures will begin 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, until Wednesday, Nov. 24., according to the Iowa DOT.

Detours

Traffic on southbound I-35 wanting to travel east on U.S. 30 will have to exit onto westbound U.S. 30 (exit 111B), travel west on U.S. 30 and exit at Dayton Avenue (exit 150) and then turn back onto U.S. 30 and travel east.

Traffic on eastbound U.S. 30 wanting to travel north on I-35 will have to exit at Dayton Avenue (exit 150) and travel north to 13th Street, travel east on 13th Street and then turn onto northbound I-35.

Traffic on westbound U.S. 30 wanting to travel on southbound I-35 will have to travel on U.S. 30 and exit at Dayton Avenue (exit 150), then get back onto eastbound U.S. 30 and use the southbound I-35 on-ramp.