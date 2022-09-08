Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke with reporters today addressing questions surrounding his unit after Saturday’s 7-3 win over South Dakota State.

“We all had a hand in it,” the playcaller opened. “We had a lot of first-time players. We knew going in there were going to be some bumps in the road.”

While Ferentz is correct that the Hawkeyes are dealing with injuries at the receiver position, forcing “first-time” players to learn quickly, all eyes are on quarterback Spencer Petras. The senior completed just 11 of his 25 pass attempts, and threw an interception before the end of the half that led to the only points of the game for the Jackrabbits.

“When his feet were set and he was delivering the ball the way he should, there weren’t any issues,” Ferentz said. “When the fundamentals weren’t quite there, there there with issues.”

“It is a team sport, which you’re going to reap the rewards of that and when things are going bad, you’re going to shoulder the blame as part of that responsibility,” Ferentz said.

So, who’s fault was it?

“The buck stops with me,” Ferentz admits.

Whoever’s fault it is, things need to change quickly. With Iowa State coming to town in just three days, 160 yards isn’t going to cut it in back-to-back weeks. The team can only rely on the foot of punter Tory Taylor and the defense so much. Making the move to backup Alex Padilla is certainly an option, but it would all but make the coaching staff’s praise of Petras look shallow.

