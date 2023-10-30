IOWA CITY, IOWA — Brian Ferentz has released a statement following the announcement earlier in the day that he won’t return to the Iowa Hawkeye football team following this season. Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz announced earlier Monday that she informed Ferentz that his final game with the team will be their bowl game at the end of the season. The Hawkeyes’ offense had ranked near the bottom in the nation for the last two years before bottoming out this season.

Ferentz is in his seventh season as the offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes. He released the following statement after Goetz’s announcement:

“For the vast majority of my adult life I have had the privilege to represent the University of Iowa as a football player and coach. I have always considered and will always consider it an honor… In that time my singular goal has been to contribute to the football team’s success. As long as I am employed by the University of Iowa my stated goal will not change. My priority will continue to be the well being of our students and the success of our team.”

Brian Ferentz

In the Hawkeyes’ seven seasons with Brian Ferentz in charge of the offense, the teams have a combined record of 57-25, including a 4-1 bowl record and four finishes in the AP top 25. The Hawkeyes are 6-2 on the season and sit in a tie for first place in the Big Ten West. However, the current tiebreaker belongs to the Minnesota Golden Gophers against whom the Hawkeyes could only score ten points at Kinnick Stadium on October 21st in their last game.