Brenton Skating Plaza to open for season on Nov. 19

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ downtown ice skating rink will open for the season next week.

Brenton Skating Plaza opens on Friday, November 19. The rink will remain open through March 2022.

Brenton’s opening night will feature a visit from Santa, holiday tree lighting and chainsaw ice carver.

Skaters should plan on reserving a timeslot online before they visit. Each skating session will be limited to 175 people (150 reserved, 25 walk-ups). Walk-up admission will be allowed if space allows. Each session will be 1 hour and 45 minutes long.

Session times and admission prices

Find more information on the Brenton Skating Plaza website.