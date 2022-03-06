WINTERSET, Iowa — Eight members of a family took shelter in a Winterset home as Saturday’s tornado headed toward them but only four survived. Two neighbors also died, according to Madison County authorities.

The tornado tore through homes along Carver Road. Melissa Bazley, 63, died after the tornado struck her home. Her husband and adult son survived. Bazley’s son-in-law Mike Bolger, 37, died. So did two of his three children: Kinlee, 5, and Owen, 2. His other son survived. But Bazley’s daughter, Kuri, suffered serious injuries.

The Bolgers had been visiting from Blue Springs, Missouri.

A family friend set up an online fundraiser to help with medical and funeral expenses.

Rodney Clark, 64, and Cecilia Lloyd, 72, also died after the tornado hit their homes down the street from the Bazleys.

The tornado was part of a storm system that caused damage in other counties, as well, including Polk, Jasper, and Lucas. One person died in Lucas County.