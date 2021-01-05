Bottle Bill Battle Continues as Some Retailers Still Refuse to Resume Redemption

DES MOINES, Iowa — Early on during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kim Reynolds let grocery stores stop bottle redemption programs for safety and cleanliness purposes.

Some retailers, like Fareway grocery stores, are still not accepting bottles and that’s something recycling advocates say isn’t right.

“The CDC has never stated that empty cans and empty bottles are contagions waiting to happen. So their logic is a little confused with the data and they’ve chosen to push the limit based on the COVID issue,” said Mick Barry, president of Mid America Recycling, the state’s largest recycling plant.

He says without this program, Iowa’s system would collapse and citizens would end up paying for it.

Under the law, consumers pay a 5-cent deposit on recyclable containers, which retailers are required to accept and redeem. Barry says he understands why retailers get frustrated, but at the end of the day, the Bottle Bill allows for a low-cost and effective way to recycle bottles.

A statement from Michelle Hurd, president of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association, reads in part, “Each retailer’s circumstances are unique and some retailers are not set up to safely accept in-store returns.” It goes on to say, “By not accepting containers, these retailers are attempting to minimize the risk of harm to the health and safety of their employees and customers.”

Hurd also addressed the Bottle Bill in general, claiming it’s not operating sustainably, and “…there are a number of areas in which the law is not being uniformly applied or enforced. We are hoping that in the 2021 legislative session, all parties can come to the table in a spirit of collaboration and work together to find a solution.”

The next Iowa legislative session begins on Monday.