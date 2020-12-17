Border Patrol: Suspect in Iowa Homicide Dead in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A man later determined to be wanted in an Iowa homicide was fatally shot after his vehicle went around an immigration checkpoint in southern New Mexico, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the man shot himself or was struck by Border Patrol agents’ gunfire when they returned his fire during a pursuit, Wednesday the Border Patrol said in a statement.

The Border Patrol said the incident began at a checkpoint on a highway near Las Cruces and ended west of Truth or Consequences, which is 63 miles (101 kilometers) north of Las Cruces.

A female passenger in the car was taken into custody, the Border Patrol said.

No identities were released and no details were provided on the Iowa homicide.

The Border Patrol did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for additional information.