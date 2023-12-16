BOONE, Iowa- A Boone woman is giving back to her community by providing free gifts in her garage for families in need.

Three years ago, Joanne Nystrom learned through a local Facebook group that there were many families in her community who couldn’t afford to buy Christmas gifts.

That’s when she decided to start the Christmas Corner inside her garage.

Community members can come to her garage and pick up as many gifts as they want. And they’re all free.

When she started, Nystrom provided the gifts with the help of her sister. But, as more people learned about the Christmas Corner, donations started pouring in.

In the first year, between 20 and 30 people stopped by. Last year, around 100 people came in, and so far this year, Nystrom has helped around 75 people.

Nystrom said that the most rewarding part is seeing others happy.

“The littlest thing you can do for somebody matters. Don’t hesitate to help other people. It could lead to something else that will really make a difference in your life, it makes a difference in a lot of people,” said Nystrom.

People who want to stop by the Christmas Corner or donate gifts reach out to Nystrom through her Facebook account.

Sunday December 17th is the last day that the Christmas Corner will be open this holiday season.