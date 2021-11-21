Boone police officer killed in traffic accident

BOONE, Iowa — A Boone police officer died in a traffic accident while off duty on Saturday.

Mario Gonzalez started as a full-time officer with the Boone Police Department in August 2016 and had been working part time with the department since October 2019. The Boone Police Department said Gonzalez died in a traffic accident on Nov. 20. No other information was released about the incident.

Gonzalez was a husband and a father of two children. He was also a member of the Iowa Army National Guard, according to the department.

A memorial fund for Gonzalez’s family will be established through VisionBank on Monday. All funds will go directly to Gonzalez’s wife to use as needed, the department said.