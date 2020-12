BOONE, IOWA — Boone Police are asking the community for help to find a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Ramon Flying Eagle Gonzalez was reported missing on Monday night to Boone Police. On Thursday evening the Boone Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate him in a Facebook post.

Ramon is 5’5″ tall, weighs 255 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Boone Police Department at 515-433-0527.