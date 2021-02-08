Boone Man Died in Sunday Apartment Fire

BOONE, Iowa – A Boone man died in an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Boone Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 814 8th Street after receiving an automated call about a fire around 5:19 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw flames coming from the 5th-floor windows on the south side of the six-story building. After making an entry into the apartment where the fire started, they discovered a body.

The fire victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 66-year-old Steven Crise.

Because of fire, smoke, and water damage to the building about 24 people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

