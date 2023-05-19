BONDURANT, Iowa — Ever wanted to throw a block party but are not really sure how? The City of Bondurant is there to help. It’s offering a free one-stop shop to make the next block party easy.

It’s called the “Rec-N-Roll” Trailer. New this year, it’s full of things anyone needs to throw a block party.

Bondurant’s population nearly doubled between 2010 and 2020. City leaders wanted to find a way to keep that small-town feel for its now more than 7,000 residents.

The “Rec-N-Roll” will make it easier for people to throw parties and other community gatherings.

It’s free to reserve for Bondurant residents and businesses.

It comes with tables and chairs, traffic barriers, a PA system, and plenty of fun outdoor games.

City of Bondurant Communications and Events Coordinator Nicole Van Houten said block parties are already popular in Bondurant and now it’s even easier for people to get out and meet all of their neighbors.

“We realized that our neighborhood residents are often hosting block parties. It’s a rarity in a lot of our Metro Des Moines community,” she said. “And we wanted to encourage more people to get outdoors, meet one another, maybe it’s neighbors that they’ve never seen outdoors. Get them out in the streets, have a good time, and get together in fellowship.”

Van Houten said city leaders got the idea after learning about it at a conference and seeing something similar be used successfully in Ames.

People interested in reserving the “Rec-N-Roll” can do it on the city’s website. It has to be booked in advance. It’s currently only available for weekends and holidays from May through October.