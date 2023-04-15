BONDURANT, Iowa — Bondurant went bald for childhood cancer research at a fundraising event on Saturday afternoon.

Bondurant Auto Body hosted a St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event to raise money for childhood cancer research. Participants shaved their heads in support of the foundation’s mission to find cures and better treatments for kids with cancer.

The event was held in Bondurant this year to honor Ava Hutchinson. She was first diagnosed with cancer at 2-years-old and beat it, but the cancer relapsed when she was 10-years-old. Hutchinson passed away, but her mother is keeping her daughter’s memory alive through the fundraiser.

“It’s not the same without her,” Joni Hutchinson, Ava’s mom, said. “She should be here. She should be dancing and singing and shaving her head. She’s not, so what we do here today is to fight to make sure other kids don’t have to walk in her shoes, and that other parents don’t have to do what we do.”

If you would like to make a donation you can do so on the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and Bondurant Auto Body’s donation page.