Bomb Threat Leads to Police Standoff in Ankeny, Suspect in Custody

ANKENY, Iowa — Police in Ankeny have taken a suspect into custody after an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex on Friday.

The standoff started around 4:30 p.m. at 1601 NW Prairie Ridge Drive after police say the man told 911 dispatchers he had a bomb. Police say it was not the first incident they have had with him.

“This incident started a couple of days ago. We got a call to this location. The subject was firing off a gun. We responded a couple of days ago, contacted the subject and he was taken into custody without incident,” said a police officer at the scene.

Police say the suspect got out of jail Friday and went home. He then told a friend that he was suicidal. The friend called 911, who then contacted the suspect. That is when officers say the suspect told dispatchers he had a bomb. Neighbors at the complex say he made the same threat to them.

“He kept yelling at some kids that were riding bikes around here. He yelled at him and told them he was about to blow the place up and that he had a bunch of plastic bombs upstairs and he was about to level the building,” said Gary Winthorpe, a resident of the apartment complex.

Police responded and evacuated nearby apartments. They say they had phone contact with the suspect for about an hour before he stopped answering. He then started shooting inside the building. Police used a drone to look inside his apartment, then sent in a CERT team to arrest him. They are now searching the apartment for any weapons or explosives.

Investigators have not released the man’s identity or said what charges he faces.