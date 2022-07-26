WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — More than 5,000 people in Warren County are being advised to take extra precautions when using their tap water.

A water main break has impacted water levels and water pressure in multiple Warren County water towers and the Warren Water District issued a boil order Monday. Repairs are finished but the boil order will remain in effect until back-to-back samples of the water, taken at least 16 hours apart, are determined to be safe through testing.

The order involves 5,900 rural Warren Water District customers including those living east of Highway 65/69 in Warren County. That included Martensdale, New Virginia, St. Charles, Saint Mary’s, and Truro. Officials said the city of Milo is also part of the boil order.

Indianola and Norwalk are not included in the boil order because both have their own water systems.

If you are part of the boil order, you’re advised to boil any water that will be consumed, used in cooking, or used to brush your teeth to a boil for at least 60 seconds before allowing it to cool. That will kill bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The water is still safe to use for washing clothes and bathing, just make sure it doesn’t get in your mouth.