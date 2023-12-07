WAUKEE, IOWA — A boil advisory is in place for residents and businesses on the southwest side of Waukee after a water main break was damaged by a contractor. The incident happened on Thursday morning near the intersection of Crosscreek Road and 6th Street.

Around 1,500 customers are impacted by the water main break, according to the city of Waukee. That includes customers west of Ute Avenue between Westown Parkway and Interstate Parkway as well those on the east side of Ute Avenue between Westown Parkway and Interstate 80 (see map provided by the city below).

Residents within the affected area should boil water and then cool it before using it for food preparation. The water is safe to use for showering, laundry and dishes.

The city of Waukee will announce once the boil advisory is lifted.