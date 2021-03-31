Boil Advisory Issued for Portion of West Des Moines after Water Main Break

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Some West Des Moines residents are under a boil advisory this evening after a water main break potentially exposed the drinking water system to contamination.

The advisory affects a portion of ‘Zone 3’, highlighted in the map below:

West Des Moines Water Works reports that a 12-inch water main was broken today near 60th Street and Ashworth Road. That break caused a loss of pressure in the water system that could have allowed ‘bacterial contamination’ into the water system.

West Des Moines Water Works released these recommendations for residents:

Boil water for one full minute then cool before drinking

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice and prepping food

Tap water can be used for bathing

West Des Moines Water Works says the main must be repaired, the system repressurized and water samples must be clear of bacteria before the boil advisory is lifted. That could take 48 to 72 hours.