Boil advisory issued for Minburn, Iowa

MINBURN, Iowa — A boil advisory has been issued for the residents of Minburn, Iowa.

A water main break caused a drop of pressure draining the water tower on Friday night. Minburn residents should boil their water as a precaution to kill bacteria.

The Iowa DNR says residents should bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Or, use bottled water.

Tap water can be used for bathing and similar purposes.

“Repairs and flushing were completed,” said the Iowa DNR. “The water service will collect and test two sets of water samples, taken 24 hours apart, to determine when the water is safe and the advisory can be lifted.”

Contact City Councilman Joe Stuetelberg at 515-419-1183 or Mitch Johnson, the water supply operator, at 515-669-1103 for more information.