ZEARING, Iowa — The City of Zearing says a loss of water pressure during maintenance on the city’s water tower means residents need to boil their water for the next 24 hours.

The city said the pressure fell below the minimum set by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources during the transfer at the water tower.

Any water used in cooking or that will be consumed needs to be boiled for at least 60 seconds and cooled.

The city plans to post updates on the issue on its Facebook page.