IOWA — Xenia Water District has issued a boil advisory for Boxholm, Paton, Dana and Churdan. It impacts more than 400 residents in the area.

Xenia Officials said there was a water main break south of Boxholm on Saturday. You can look at their website to see addresses impacted or check out their interactive map.

According to the CDC, when a boil advisory is in effect, you must boil water for a minute.

You can use boiled or bottled water to drink, prepare, or cook food. Do not use ice or water from the refrigerator or any appliance that has a water line.