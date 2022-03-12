IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back to the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the first time in 16 years thanks to a last second three-pointer by Jordan Bohannon to seal a win over Indiana. The Hawkeyes knocked off the Hoosiers 80-77 in the semifinals of the conference tournament on Saturday afternoon. Iowa will play for the championship on Sunday for the first time since last winning the tournament in 2006.

With the score tied 77-77, Hawkeye senior Bohannon lifted a deep, contested three-pointer from straightaway – drilling the shot and leaving just 1.1 seconds on the clock. The Hoosiers last chance heave hit the top of the backboard and the Hawks stormed the court. They’ll take on the winner of Purdue vs. Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes were led as always by soon-to-be All-American Keegan Murray with 32 points and nine rebounds. Patrick McCaffery added 16 points in his return to action and Bohannon scored 12 – none bigger than his final three.

The Hawkeyes now have 25 wins on the season and were projected as high as a five-seed in the NCAA tournament before Saturday’s game.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 12: Jordan Bohannon #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with his team after hitting the game winning shot against the Indiana Hoosiers during the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 12, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 12: Xavier Johnson #0 of the Indiana Hoosiers takes a shot during the first half in the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the Big Ten Championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 12, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)