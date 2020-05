DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from the Des Moines River on Saturday.

Des Moines police officers responded to Prospect Park at 3:10 p.m. and found the body submerged in the river near the north bank.

The Des Moines Fire Department and the Iowa DNR assisted in the recovery.

The body has been transported to the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Officer. The cause of death and the identity of the body will be determined after an autopsy.