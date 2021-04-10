Man’s Body Recovered From Des Moines River Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities recovered a man’s body from the Des Moines River on Saturday.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said a bicyclist on a trail west of 6th Street and New York Avenue spotted what appeared to be a body in the Des Moines River. Officers arrived to investigate and then called in the Des Moines Fire Department’s Water Emergency Team. The Water Emergency Team recovered the body of a man from the river, Parizek said.

Authorities have not determined the man’s identity. The Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Police are investigating whether it could be the body of a man who jumped into the Des Moines River and failed to resurface during a police chase on March 17. Police were chasing a man who was allegedly antagonizing officers and acting erratically before speeding off in a vehicle through Prospect Park. Officers followed the man until he got out of his car and then jumped into the Des Moines River, according to Parizek.

Police attempted to throw the man a rope, but he went under and never resurfaced. Police called in the Water Emergency Team, but authorities could not find the man and the search was suspended. Drugs and alcohol were found inside the man’s car, according to police.

The Des Moines Police Department’s Dive Team conducted two additional searches in the river on March 18 and March 25 but were unable to locate the person.