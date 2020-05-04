Body Pulled From Des Moines River Identified as Missing Teenager Abdi Sharif

DES MOINES, Iowa — A body pulled from the Des Moines River on Saturday has been identified as Abdullahi ‘Abdi’ Sharif, an 18-year-old Roosevelt student who was last seen alive on January 17.

Des Moines Police were called to the river banks near Prospect Park on Saturday around 3 p.m. on a report of a body in the water. Police say there were no indications of a traumatic injury to the body. A cause of death has not been determined.

‘Abdi’ was last seen on January 17 as he left his job at the Merle Hay Mall Target. Multiple search parties were organized to find any sign of Abdi, but they turned up nothing.