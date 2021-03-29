Body of Missing ISU Rower Recovered from Little Wall Lake

LITTLE WALL LAKE, IOWA — The body of an ISU student has been recovered from Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County on Monday morning.

Five members of the ISU crew team were aboard a boat when it capsized on the lake on Sunday. Three of the people on the boat were able to swim to safety, the body of another was pulled from the water Sunday. Authorities have not released the names of any of the people aboard the boat.

