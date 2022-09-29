MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an adult man who drowned in a pond was recovered Thursday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at a pond located near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County.

Search and rescue divers with the Des Moines Police Department recovered the body of an adult male from the pond around 4:30 p.m., according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The adult male has been identified as Leonard Wolfe, 86, of Windsor Heights.

An investigation into Wolfe’s death is on-going, the sheriff’s office said.