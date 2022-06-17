APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an 84-year-old male was found Friday afternoon at Rathbun Lake.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man floating in the water near the South Fork Bridge Boat Ramp in the 1300 block of Highway S70 at around 2:19 p.m.

According to a press release, two local fishermen were around the boat ramp when they discovered the males body floating approximately 15 feet from the shore. The fishermen dragged the body to the shore and called 9-1-1.

Authorities said the man had backed up his pickup to the boat ramp and launched a small fishing boat, presumably in preparation to fish. The pickup was still running and the boat had drifted approximately 100 yards across a small cove in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was wearing a life vest when he was found. Authorities said there was no evidence of foul play and the man didn’t have any obvious signs of trauma.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.