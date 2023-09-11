HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement agencies located the body of a 44-year-old man at the Boone Forks Wildlife Management Area on Monday.

On Sunday the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office answered a call from an officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources requesting assistance in locating a male subject.

According to the sheriff’s office, the male subject’s vehicle had been parked for an extended period of time in the parking lot of the Boone Forks Wildlife Management Area, at the intersection of 318th Street and Stagecoach Road. On Sunday first responders searched the area, but the search was eventually called off due to the dark.

On Monday the search effort was resumed and crews located the male, 44-year-old Timothy Banker, deceased. An autopsy is being conducted to determine Banker’s cause of death, the sheriff’s office said.