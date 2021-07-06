Body found in rural Adair County identified as missing Creston man

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — A body found in rural Adair County earlier this month has been identified as a missing Creston man.

Timothy Fechter, 58, was identified as the man found dead alongside a rural road in the southeast corner of Adair County.

Fechter was reported missing to the Creston Police Department on June 20. Adair County deputies eventually located his body just off of 320th Street near the intersection of York Avenue on July 1.

Authorities believe Fechter’s death is suspicious based on the circumstances of his disappearance and the discovery of his body. The state medical examiner is working to determine his cause of death.

There is no known threat to the public associated with the investigation, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about Fechter’s death is asked to call Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater at 641-743-2148.