Body found floating in Lake Ahquabi near Indianola

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are working to determine the cause of death of a man who was found in Lake Ahquabi south of Indianola on Sunday.

Someone spotted the man’s body floating about 20 yards off the shore in the swimming and beach area at 10:15 a.m.

Iowa DNR Parks staff, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other medical personnel responded to the scene and brought the man’s body ashore.

The body was taken to the Iowa medical examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

The Iowa DNR said foul play does not appear to be a factor in the man’s death.