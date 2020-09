JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A homicide investigation is underway in Jasper County after a burned body was found in a roadside ditch.

Reports of a fire in a ditch in rural Kellogg came in around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. After first responders put out the fire, they found the body in the 8100 block of North 67th Ave. E.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping local authorities in the investigation.

So far, no other details have been released.