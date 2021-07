SAYLORVILLE LAKE — Five people are hurt after their boat capsized on Saylorville Lake Monday evening.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a small boat carrying five people struck a column under the Mile Long Bridge and then capsized.

Everyone on the boat was taken ashore and then transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Crews were able to drag the boat back to a dock.

The Iowa DNR is investigating whether alcohol played a factor in the incident.