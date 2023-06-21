DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Appeals Board voted Wednesday to settle an open records lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds with $175,000 in taxpayer funds.

State Treasurer Roby Smith and Department of Management Director Kraig Paulsen voted in favor of the settlement, while State Auditor Rob Sand voted against it.

“That’s $175,000 dollars of your money that insiders are using to pay for their own abuses of your information,” Sand said. “I wish I was making this up.”

The lawsuit stems from open records requests submitted by three journalism outlets in April 2020. Iowa’s open records law states all inquiries should receive an answer within 20 days of the request, but the three parties said they had heard nothing before they filed the lawsuit in December 2021.

The journalists received the requested information less than three weeks after they filed the lawsuit.

The Iowa Supreme Court decided unanimously that Reynolds could still be sued despite sending the requested documents after the lawsuit was filed.

Reynolds’ communication team sent a statement after the board approved the settlement:

“The COVID-19 response put unprecedented demands on the Governor’s team to meet the immediate needs of Iowans. As a result, responses to requests were unintentionally delayed, which is not acceptable. Our office has assessed our internal processes and we continue to reevaluate the process to improve timeliness.” Kollin Crompton, Deputy Communications Director

Sand said he’s upset the case will not go to trial because Reynolds could have faced a lasting punishment if found guilty of the crime.

“There’s actually a provision in Iowa law that says if you do this and you’ve done it before in your term, the court is required to remove you from office,” Sand said. “Instead of having a finding that counts towards that, this agreement makes no admission whatsoever of having broken the law. We’re setting a terrible precedent for a lack of accountability and we’re enabling this kind of behavior to continue.”