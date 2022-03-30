DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday to move forward with terminating a long-standing contract that has been around since 1977.

Starting July 1, Polk County will provide the mental health and disability services that were previously given by Polk County Health Services. PCHS is a private, nonprofit organization that serves about 9,000 central Iowans with mental illness, intellectual or other developmental disabilities.

The money for these services will now come from the state, not a local levy.

Employee contracts were approved by the board of supervisors and current PCHS employees will be transitioned to county employees.

Supervisor Angela Connolly said that having mental health and disability services under the umbrella of local government will make sure the county is held accountable.

“For the providers and our clients, they really shouldn’t notice any, any, any difference in any of the services that we’re providing. And I know sometimes, particularly with our clients, they get a little nervous anytime there’s a hiccup of any kind and there should not be any,” said Connolly.

The board of supervisors said that they will be speaking to the Director of Human Services on this for her thoughts. If something changes they will make an announcement.