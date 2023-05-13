DES MOINES, Iowa — Things were cooking at the Iowa State Fairgrounds as the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival continued on Saturday.

It began at 12 p.m. and wrapped up at 10 p.m. The two-day event began Friday.

The annual festival was outdoors for the first time in its 15-year history. It’s also the first time it’s been held in the spring.

Brooks Reynolds, the festival’s founder, said in addition to the bacon, there are several activities including axe throwing, a rock-climbing wall, a mechanical bull, a golf simulator, human foosball and live music.

“It’s a 5-acre festival ground so you kind of have to wander around to experience the whole festival,” he said. “You can’t just go to one area and expect to experience it. You know, that’s why we’re spread out. There’s stuff all over, all throughout the festival grounds.”