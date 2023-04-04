IOWA — Let the champions have their moment. That’s the message from Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden after her Hawkeyes were invited to join the LSU Tigers at the White House this week. The Tigers won their first-ever national title on Sunday, knocking off the Hawkeyes in a heated contest.

Dr. Biden was in attendance at the game which was the most-watched women’s championship game in history. Afterward she said she’d like both teams to join her at the White House, a break from tradition where only the champion is usually celebrated. That idea was met with criticism from many, including LSU star Angel Reese.

On Tuesday, Lisa Bluder declined via Tweet, but had a counter-invitation for the First Lady:

I gratefully acknowledge the First Lady’s sentiments, but a day at the White House should belong solely to the champion, LSU and Coach Mulkey. We would welcome the First Lady and President to come to Iowa’s “House” – Carver Hawkeye Arena — any time! Lisa Bluder, Iowa Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark, the unanimous national player of the year, agreed with her coach in an appearance on ESPN’s ‘Outside the Lines’. Clark said on Tuesday: “That’s for LSU. Pretty cool moment. They should enjoy every single second of it. That’s there’s to do.”