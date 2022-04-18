SAC COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a driver was killed after she lost control on a slushy portion of a rural highway on Monday. It happened at 10:22 a.m. on Iowa 39, just south of Odebolt.

According to an online crash report, 54-year-old Jan Gentry of Shawnee, Kansas lost control of her BMW Z3 on a slush-covered portion of the highway and crossed into the path of an oncoming Chevy Equinox. Gentry was killed in the collision, the other driver was taken from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports that blowing snow was accumulating on roads in the area at the time of the crash.