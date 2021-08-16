Blooming along Walnut Creek

DES MOINES, Iowa — Walkers, joggers and riders have a colorful bit of scenery popping open as they make their way along the Walnut Creek Trail. A huge bed of Hardy Amaryllis is in bloom and the result is eye-catching.

Back in 1985, Bill Shumaker Jr’s father began planting the hybrid, which grows well in a lot of places, with the help of his children and grandchildren. Shumaker Jr continues to split and plant the bulbs at the rate of a couple thousand per year. He says he will fill up the space available, all told over an acre, before he’s done.

If you want to see the display in person you will need to hurry. Shumaker says by the end of the week they’ll be past their prime. He also looks forward to spring, when the plants often push through snow to turn the field green while everything around them is still brown.