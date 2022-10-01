DES MOINES, Iowa — People gathered downtown Saturday afternoon for the Family Cancer Network’s annual Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K run.

This was the sixth year of the Blood, Sweat, and Beers 5K and over 300 people attended.

Tim Mauro, co-founder of Family Cancer Network, said the network provides financial assistant to patients who may have fallen behind on steep medical bills that cancer treatments bring.

“People have to take time off work or completely quit their job and there’s no insurance for that,” Mauro said. “We’re that vehicle that can step in and make sure they’re caught up on their bills.”

Helping families with medical bills isn’t the only thing the network provides, they also help with transportation, groceries, and housing.

Over 70,000 dollars was raised during the 5K run.

“These are just really good Iowans doing what Iowans do,” Mauro said.