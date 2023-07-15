INDIANOLA, Iowa — Iowans led a helping hand and arm on Saturday morning at the Mighty Maddy Foundation Blood Drive at the Blake Field House in Indianola.

The Mighty Maddy Foundation partnered with LifeServe Blood Center for the fifth year in a row to create an event that will benefit patients scattered at local hospitals across Iowa.

Plus, today’s drive doubles as an honor to Maddy Grayless, a pediatric cancer patient who lost her battle to cancer in 2020 after six years fighting.

“Shortly after she passed away, her mom and I decided to co-found the Mighty Maddy Foundation, which financially supports families who have sick kiddos,” said Mack Rankin, a co-founder of the Mighty Maddy Foundation.

The Mighty Maddy Foundation does more than just write a check.

“If they need help buying gas cards to get back and forth to doctors appointments or making a house payment or any of those types of things, the foundation helps out with that,” Rankin says.

Rankin adds that their goal with today’s blood drive was to have at least 100 donors. Around 8 this morning, 87 people had signed up and even more were walking in hoping to donate.

The Mighty Maddy Foundation puts on several events throughout the year, as a way to remember Maddy and continue supporting other families who are battling cancer.

“We’re also passionate about Unravel Pediatric Cancer Research. We do have a fundraiser coming up on Sep. 16…a Farm-to-Table event,” said Rankin.

Stacy Gunderson, the Donor Services Manager at LifeServe says Maddy’s inspiration is what makes this drive so successful.

“Maddy was really passionate about creating awareness for blood donation and how those donations affect patients battling cancer,” said Gunderson.

Gunderson adds, “Cancer patients are the number one recipient of blood transfusions and so it’s really important that we have enough donations.”

Gunderson says that if today’s drive were to bring in 100 people, it would help over 300 patients battling cancer.

“It’s just a selfless way to give back to others,” Shannon Quijano, a blood donor said.

The Mighty Maddy Foundation Blood Drive is today from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Blake Field House in Indianola.