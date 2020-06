Des Moines, Iowa — Hundreds of Iowans rolled up their sleeves to save lives on Blood Donor Day, and even more signed up to be future donors.

WHO 13 partnered with LifeServe Blood Center to promote Blood Donor Day 2020 on Thursday. 381 people donated 425 units of blood. 63 of those were first time donors. 466 people registered to become regular donors.

Thank you to LifeServe for allowing WHO 13 to partner with you to help save Iowa lives!