BLM March on Merle Hay Road Ends Peacefully After Being Met With Riot Gear

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds marched Monday evening with Des Moines Black Lives Matter along Merle Hay Road and Meredith Drive.

For nearly two hours the group closed down nearby streets with a message of racial equality and demands for systemic change within the Des Moines Police Department. As the group traveled north on Merle Hay Road towards the interstate, chanting, “Hands up don’t shoot,” they were met by a group of 50 or more law enforcement officers in riot gear.

The groups had a small standoff for about 20 minutes where they came within feet of each other. The law enforcement officers in riot gear were made up of the Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines Police Department and Polk County sheriff’s deputies.

Law enforcement gave two separate dispersal warnings and stated if the group did not leave, they would be arrested and charged with failure to disperse. Many organizes were visibly upset police were outfitted in riot gear and felt law enforcement were insinuating that aggressive force would be needed. Marchers chanted, “Why are you in riot gear? We don’t see a riot here.”

After the second order, the group circled back and traveled through nearby residential streets. They went west on Oakwood but were met with a barricade of Urbandale police vehicles. That blockage funneled them south on 60th Street. Another blockade of Urbandale officers shifted the marchers east on Meredith and back toward Merle Hay Road.

Organizers shouted a list of demands aimed at Governor Kim Reynolds. They want the Governor to sign an executive order restoring felon voting rights by July 4th. They want all BLM protestors who have been charged by police in relation to their protest to have the charges dropped. Lastly they want to Governor to decriminilize cannibus in the state of Iowa.

In the end, there were no arrests, no tear gas and no physical conflict between either group. The Black Lives Matter movement regrouped at Skateland on Meredith and then moved their group to East High School parking lot in Des Moines.