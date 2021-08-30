Blinken: Under 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan who want to leave

In this image provided by the Department of Defense, a CH-47 Chinook from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug, 28, 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says fewer than 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan who want to leave, and the U.S. will continue to try to get them out.

Blinken says the number of Americans left may be closer to 100. He says the U.S. would work with Afghanistan’s neighbors to secure their departure either overland or by charter flight once the Kabul airport re-opens.

Speaking shortly after the Pentagon announced the completion of the U.S. military pullout Monday, Blinken said the U.S. Embassy in Kabul will remain shuttered and vacant for the foreseeable future.

He says American diplomats who had worked from the now-closed embassy will be based in Doha, Qatar.